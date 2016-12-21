A recent report from the Center for Investigative Reporting finds that Uber continues to allow employees broad access to rider location data, raising questions of whether the transportation service is violating the terms of a settlement with New York’s Attorney General. According to the report, "Uber gave thousands of employees access to where and when each customer travels." Uber recently changed the terms of service and expanded the collection of users location data. Uber also faces legal action in Europe over whether it should be considered a transportation service or digital platform. Last year, EPIC filed a complaint with the FTC, charging that Uber’s plan to track users and gather contact details is an unlawful and deceptive trade practice. That complaint, like many other consumer privacy complaints, is still pending before the Federal Trade Commission.