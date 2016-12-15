Data Stolen from Over One Billion User Accounts in Second Yahoo Data Breach

Yahoo announced this week that data was stolen from over one billion user accounts in August 2013. The breach included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, passwords, and security questions and answers. More than 150,000 U.S. government and military employees are among the victims. Yahoo's earlier breach drew wide-ranging concern from U.S. Senators to European privacy officials. EPIC testified in support of strong data breach notification laws in 2009 and 2011 (urging Congress to establish a short timeline for notification to users of breaches), launched the Data Protection 2016 campaign to make privacy a campaign issue, and recently filed an amicus brief to protect the ability of consumer to sue companies that fail to protect their personal information.

