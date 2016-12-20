EPIC has launched an online resource to make selected reports of the Congressional Research Service available to the public. The Congressional Research Service, housed within the US Library of Congress, provides timely reports on important legislative and policy issues pending in Congress. EPIC has reviewed CRS reports over the past decade and, with a dedicated portal, will now make available CRS reports on cyber security, surveillance, open government, drones, and other similar topics. The EPIC CRS Reports page will be frequently updated to make relevant reports widely available during the upcoming Congress. EPIC’s own work on these topics is often cited in CRS reports.