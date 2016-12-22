EPIC has submitted an urgent Freedom of Information Act request to the FBI seeking records about the agency’s response to the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. According to several reports, Russian hackers infiltrated computer systems of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee. The U.S. Intelligence Community has officially attributed the attacks on the Russian government, yet questions have been raised about the failure of the FBI to investigate the attacks on the political parties of the United States. Congress is expected to establish a Select Committee to investigate the matter. “The FBI,” stated EPIC in the FOIA request, “ is entrusted with protecting the cybersecurity of the public and its institutions. The American public, thus has a great interest in understanding the nature of the FBI’s response to the Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election.” EPIC is seeking expedited processing of the FOIA request. EPIC has recently filed a FOIA lawsuit against the FBI, regarding the expansion of “Next Generation Identification,” one of the largest biometric databases in the world.