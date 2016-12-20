EPIC has joined the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy in letters to major U.S. retailers urging the companies to immediately discontinue sales of My Friend Cayla, an internet-connected doll that spies on young children. Earlier this month, EPIC filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against toymaker Genesis Toys and speech recognition firm Nuance Communications over “toys that spy” on children in violations of federal privacy laws. The letters from the consumer groups, sent to Amazon, Walmart, Toys "R" Us, and Target, urge the companies "to put the welfare of children first, and to cease sales of My Friend Cayla pending investigation and action by the FTC." Toy stores across Europe have already removed Cayla from their shelves and are offering refunds to parents who purchased the toys.