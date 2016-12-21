Congressman James Sensenbrenner has sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump urging him to retain Presidential Policy Directive 28, which governs domestic and foreign signals intelligence activity. The Directive requires the intelligence community to safeguard the personal information of all individuals regardless of nationality. Sensenbrenner noted that PPD 28 also serves as a foundation for the “Privacy Shield,” a framework for commercial data flows between Europe and the United States. EPIC has urged the EU and US to strengthen safeguards for transborder data flows and is currently participating as amicus curiae in a legal challenge to Privacy Shield brought by privacy advocate Max Schrems.