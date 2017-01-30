The Aspen institute released a report on the Artificial Intelligence workshop on connected cars, healthcare, and journalism. "Artificial Intelligence Comes of Age" explored issues at "the intersection of AI technologies, society, economy, ethics and regulation." The Aspen report notes that "malicious hacks are likely to be an ongoing risk of self-driving cars" and that "because self-driving cars will generate and store vast quantities of data about driving behavior, control over this data will become a major issue." The Aspen report discusses the tension between privacy and diagnostic benefits in healthcare AI and describes "some of the alarming possible uses of AI in news media." EPIC has promoted Algorithmic Transparency and has been at the forefront of vehicle privacy through testimony before Congress, amicus briefs, and comments to the NHTSA.