EPIC has awarded the 2017 International Privacy Champion Award to German Privacy expert and open government advocate Alexander Dix. Dr. Dix served as Commissioner for Data Protection and Access to Information in Berlin, as well as Chair of the International Working Group on Data Protection. The EPIC award was presented at the annual conference on Computer, Privacy, and Data Protection in Brussels. The EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be presented on June 5, 2017 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Press Release.