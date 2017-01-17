EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence highlighting CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo's troubling positions on privacy and surveillance. In a January 2016 op-ed, Mr. Pompeo wrote that "Congress should pass a law re-establishing collection of all metadata, and combining it with publicly available financial and lifestyle information into a comprehensive, searchable database. Legal and bureaucratic impediments to surveillance should be removed." EPIC warned the Committee that the CIA Director must not "turn the enormous surveillance powers of the agency against the American people." The CIA has a long history of unlawful surveillance. A recent Freedom of Information Act case pursued by an EPIC revealed the CIA spied on staff members of the US Senate.