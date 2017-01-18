EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee urging that the next UN Ambassador to advocate for human rights, particularly the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. EPIC also wrote that the UN Ambassador should support US ratification of the Council of Europe Privacy Convention, which is critical to the continued flow of personal data around the world. EPIC and consumer organizations have called on the United States to ratify the Privacy Convention. Next week, many countries around the world will recognize January 28, International Privacy Day, which celebrates the International Privacy Convention.