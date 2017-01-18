EPIC Urges Senate Committee to Ensure UN Ambassador Supports International Privacy Convention

EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee urging that the next UN Ambassador to advocate for human rights, particularly the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. EPIC also wrote that the UN Ambassador should support US ratification of the Council of Europe Privacy Convention, which is critical to the continued flow of personal data around the world. EPIC and consumer organizations have called on the United States to ratify the Privacy Convention. Next week, many countries around the world will recognize January 28, International Privacy Day, which celebrates the International Privacy Convention.

January 18, 2017 | Share:

« NEWS ALERT - EPIC to Convene Capitol Hill Press Conference | Main | NEWS UPDATE - EPIC Sues FBI for Details of Russian Interference with 2016 Election »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Communications Law and Policy

Communications Law and Policy
Jerry Kang and Alan Butler

Other EPIC Books »