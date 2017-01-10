In comments to the TSA, EPIC urged the agency to abandon a proposed information collection plan under the REAL ID Act. REAL ID is a federal to turn the state driver's license into a national identity statement. Many states have opposed REAL ID. The TSA now plans to subject Americans, without a TSA "compliant" ID, to broad information collection requirements. EPIC, supported by a broad coalition, opposed REAL ID because it compromised privacy and enabled government surveillance. EPIC provided detailed comments to DHS later issued a report. Since adoption of REAL ID, many states have suffered data breaches of DMVs because of criminals seeking REAL ID mandated documents.