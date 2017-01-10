The European Commission has released its proposal to update EU law on privacy and security safeguards for electronic communications. The revamped e-Privacy Regulation would extend important new safeguards to users of all online communications services, including email, instant messaging, and social media. The proposal would also protect both communications content and metadata, and would limit tracking of internet users. In the US, the FCC recently adopted modest privacy rules that apply only to broadband services offered by telecom companies, despite EPIC's repeated advice to the FCC to address "the full range of communications privacy issues facing US consumers." The Commission's update of the e-Privacy Directive follows the recently adopted General Data Protection Regulation, and must next be adopted by the European Parliament and European Council.