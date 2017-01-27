Federal Agencies Issue New Common Rule Regs, Delay Privacy Safeguards
The Department of Health and Human Services, along with fifteen other federal agencies, released a final revision for the Common Rule which establishes privacy rights for personal information collected from human subjects in federally funded research. EPIC submitted extensive comments, urging the agencies to adopt strong privacy protections for personal data for the revised Common Rule. However, the federal agency deferred new safegaurds, as well as privacy guidance for internal review boards, claiming that current privacy laws were adequate.