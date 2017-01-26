FTC Issues Report on Cross-Device Tracking

The Federal Trade Commission has issued Cross-Device Tracking: An FTC Staff Report, which describes online tracking technology used to link a consumer's activity across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other internet-connected devices. The report follows from an FTC workshop on this emerging practice. EPIC filed comments with the Commission urging limits on cross-device tracking, which presents significant privacy challenges due to the "lack of transparency and control in this undetectable online tracking scheme." EPIC explained how "notice and choice" fails to protect consumers from this surreptitious activity. The FTC's report recommends continued industry-self regulation and application of the unworkable "notice and choice" approach to this new practice.

