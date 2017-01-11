The Federal Trade Commission has responded to EPIC's complaint about toys that spy, promising to "carefully review" the filing. EPIC's complaint, filed last month and joined by the Campaign for Commercial Free Childhood, the Center for Digital Democracy, and Consumers Union, alleges that the internet-connected children's toys My Friend Cayla and i-Que Intelligent Robot violate federal privacy laws. The complaint is part of coordinated, international efforts to ban these toys from the marketplace. Walmart, Toys "R" Us, and stores across Europe have already pulled the toys from their shelves. EPIC's complaint has also spurred a congressional investigation by Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) into the data practices of toymaker Genesis Toys and speech technology developer Nuance Communications.