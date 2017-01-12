The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against Internet of Things device maker D-Link. The complaint alleges that D-Link failed to use adequate security in its internet cameras and routers despite promises that the devices were "easy to secure" and used "advanced network security." The poor security practices alleged by the FTC include using easily-guessed default passwords, mishandling code-signing keys, and storing usernames and passwords in plaintext. EPIC has worked extensively on the risks of the Internet of Things, recommending safeguards for connected cars, "smart homes," and "always on" devices. In 2013, EPIC submitted comments to the FTC addressing the security and privacy risks of IoT devices.