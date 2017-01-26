According to a new public opinion study from the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans have personally experienced a major data breach, and 49% feel that their personal information is less secure than it was 5 years ago. Pew also found that 41% of Americans have dealt with fraudulent charges on their credit card, and 15% have received notice that their Social Security number had been compromised. Pew found that a substantial majority (70%) of Americans anticipate major cyberattacks in the next five years on our nation's public infrastructure. The EPIC Data Protection campaign highlights the need to improve privacy safeguards in the United States.