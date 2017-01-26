Pew Survey Finds Majority of Americans Are Data Breach Victims

According to a new public opinion study from the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans have personally experienced a major data breach, and 49% feel that their personal information is less secure than it was 5 years ago. Pew also found that 41% of Americans have dealt with fraudulent charges on their credit card, and 15% have received notice that their Social Security number had been compromised. Pew found that a substantial majority (70%) of Americans anticipate major cyberattacks in the next five years on our nation's public infrastructure. The EPIC Data Protection campaign highlights the need to improve privacy safeguards in the United States.

January 26, 2017 | Share:

« FTC Issues Report on Cross-Device Tracking | Main | EPIC Urges Federal Appeals Court to Safeguard Donor Privacy »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

Communications Law and Policy

Communications Law and Policy
Jerry Kang and Alan Butler

Other EPIC Books »