Trump Order Threatens Consumer Protection, Public Safety

The President has issued an executive order requiring every new regulation to be offset by the repeal of at least two existing regulations. The Order could directly impact rules that safeguard consumers against data breach, financial fraud, and identity theft. EPIC has also recommended new public safety regulations concerning aerial drones, connected vehicles, and the Internet of Things. In EPIC v. FAA, EPIC is challenging the failure of the agency to protect the public from aerial surveillance.

January 31, 2017 | Share:

« EPIC FOIA: EPIC Obtains FBI-DoD Biometric Data Plans | Main | EPIC FOIA: EPIC Obtains Details of U.S. Government-Industry Meeting to Combat ISIL Online »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

1984

1984
George Orwell

Other EPIC Books »