In a recent speech, Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen outlined her priorities for consumer protection. Ohlhausen recognized that "a notice-and-choice approach to privacy may not adequately protect consumers" but advocated a market-focused "harms-based approach" to privacy. She pointed to recent settlements with Ashley Madison and Eli Lilly as cases involving significant non-financial harm to consumers. Ohlhausen also proposed making the results of all FTC data security investigations public, not only those that result in enforcement actions. EPIC supports increased transparency in FTC actions but has explained in comments to the FTC and FCC and in testimony before Congress that "notice and choice" and "harms based" approaches are insufficient to protect consumer privacy.