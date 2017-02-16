A coalition of human rights groups is urging the UN to investigate reports that the US is demanding entrants provide access to their cell phones and social media accounts. "These practices persist in violation of the United States human rights treaty obligations and your action is needed to hold the government accountable," the group stated in a letter to the the UN High Commissioner on Human rights and other UN offices. EPIC recently submitted an urgent request for disclosure of DHS plans to step up social media monitoring, and previously prevailed in a lawsuit against the agency to reveal records of its monitoring programs. EPIC's Privacy Law Sourcebook 2016, available in the EPIC bookstore, provides an overview of privacy frameworks around the world and tracks emerging privacy challenges.