EPIC Asks Congress To Examine Privacy and Safety Concerns for Connected Cars

EPIC has sent a letter to a House committee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection for a hearing on "Self-Driving Cars: Road to Deployment," urging the establishment of privacy and safety measures for connected cars. EPIC warned that connected vehicles raise substantial risks for consumers. EPIC explained that voluntary guidance and self-regulation do not provide meaningful protection. EPIC has testified before Congress and submitted detailed comments on the need for privacy and safety standards for connected vehicles.

