In comments to Office of Government Information Services, EPIC and a coalition of open government groups urged greater transparency for dispute resolutions. The coalition wrote that a proposed rule "would impose restrictive confidentiality requirements." The coalition proposed revisions that "do not place restrictive confidentiality requirements on requesters" who use dispute resolution services. EPIC routinely advocates on behalf of open government and transparency. Earlier this month, EPIC and a coalition called on the Office of Management and Budget to preserve public access to online government information. EPIC also recently prevailed in EPIC v. FBI, a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for public release of the FBI's privacy assessments.