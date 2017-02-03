EPIC has filed an urgent FOIA request with the Department for Homeland Security for further information about a DHS press release on "Compliance With Court Orders And The President's Executive Order." The DHS Press Release follows an Executive Order on entry to the United States and a series of court decisions suspending the Order. EPIC is now seeking details about the DHS's activities, including communications with other agencies, communications with airlines, and legal memos supporting the agency's actions. The Inspector General of DHS also announced an investigation to review "allegations of individual misconduct on the part of DHS personnel." EPIC cited both an "urgency to inform the public" and "exceptional media interest" in questions about the "government's integrity" in support of the request for expedited processing. EPIC will continue to press the DHS for prompt release of the documents sought. More information about EPIC's FOIA work is available on the FOIA Case page.