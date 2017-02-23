EPIC Obtains Documents About DHS Immigration Enforcement Priorities

As a result of a Freedom of Information Act request, EPIC has obtained over 650 pages about DHS's immigration enforcement priorities. The documents detail the "Priorities Enforcement Program," a controversial program that relied on biometric data collection for immigration enforcement. EPIC recently submitted two new urgent FOIA requests to DHS, the first about DHS plans to step up social media monitoring and a second to reveal the agency's compliance with recent immigration court orders. This week, EPIC also prevailed in a FOIA lawsuit for public release of privacy assessments the FBI is required to prepare.

