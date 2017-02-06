EPIC Participates in Irish Case on Future of EU-US Data Transfers

This week the case Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook, concerning privacy protection for transAtlantic data transfers, begins in Ireland. The case follows a landmark decision which found insufficient legal protections for the transfer of European consumer data to the United States. Mr. Schrems, an Austrian privacy advocate, now challenges Facebook's "standard contractual clauses" as failing to protect privacy. The Irish High Court designated EPIC as the US NGO amicus curiae in the case. EPIC is represented by FLAC (Free Legal Advice Centres), an independent human rights organization, based in Dublin, dedicated to the realization of equal justice for all.

