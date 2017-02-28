EPIC has sent a statement to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence outlining the key government transparency and cybersecurity challenges the next Director of National Intelligence will confront. The Committee meets today to consider the nomination of Sen. Dan Coats for the position. EPIC commended former Director Clapper's progress on oversight and transparency and urged the Committee to seek assurance from Sen. Coats that his office will continue that work. EPIC also warned that over classification remains an issue that frustrates government accountability. EPIC informed the Committee that EPIC has filed suit against the ODNI for public release of the Complete Assessment of the Russian interference in the 2016 election. In the unclassified report, former Director Clapper said that the Russians conducted a "multi-faceted" attack on the 2016 election.