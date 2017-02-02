EPIC sent a letter to a House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology in advance of a hearing on the NTIA, a key technology policy agency. EPIC warned that "American consumers face unprecedented privacy and security threats," citing recent examples of hacks of devices, including home locks and cars, connected to the internet. EPIC said that Congress and the NTIA should establish protections that minimize the collection of personal data and promote security for Internet-connected devices. EPIC warned of growing risks to consumer safety and public safety. EPIC has testified before Congress, litigated cases, and filed complaints with the FTC regarding connected cars, "smart homes," consumer products, and "always on" devices.