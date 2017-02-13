EPIC Urges Congress to Protect Consumers, Democratic Institutions with Strong Cyber Security Measures
In advance of a hearing on "Strengthening U.S. Cybersecurity Capabilities," EPIC has sent a letter to the House Science Committee urging Congress to protect democratic institutions, following the Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. EPIC explained that "data protection and privacy should remain a central focus" of cyber security policy. EPIC also recommended that Congress strengthen the federal Privacy Act and establish a U.S. data protection agency.