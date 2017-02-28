EPIC Urges House Committee to Protect Consumers, Democratic Institutions with Strong Cyber Security Measures

In advance of a hearing on "Cyber Warfare in the 21st Century: Threats, Challenges, and Opportunities," EPIC has sent a letter to the House Armed Services Committee urging Congress to protect democratic institutions, following the Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. EPIC explained that "data protection and privacy should remain a central focus" of cyber security policy. EPIC also recommended that Congress strengthen the federal Privacy Act and establish a U.S. data protection agency. EPIC recently launched the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project, which will focus on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.

February 28, 2017

