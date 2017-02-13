EPIC Urges Senate Committees to Protect Democratic Institutions
EPIC has sent letters to two Senate Committees investigating Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential Election. In letters to the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee EPIC described two Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about the scope of activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions. EPIC explained that upcoming federal elections in Europe underscore the need to understand the cyber threat to democratic elections.