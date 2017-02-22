The Article 29 Working Party, an expert group of European privacy officials, has raised concerns over a provision in the immigration Executive Order that would limit Privacy Act protections. The Working Party is seeking assurance from the US that the change will not threaten the privacy rights of non-US citizens established in the "Privacy Shield" and the Umbrella Agreement. EPIC is currently participating in Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook, a case following a landmark decision that found insufficient legal protections for the transfer of European consumer data to the US.