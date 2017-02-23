The FBI has filed an answer to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for records pertaining to the Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election. In the answer, the FBI acknowledged receipt of EPIC's FOIA request. EPIC filed suit against the FBI in federal district court after the agency failed to make a timely decision concerning EPIC's request for expedited processing of the FOIA request. The parties will next confer to set a schedule for production of documents and briefing, if necessary. EPIC has also filed suit against the ODNI for public release of the Complete ODNI Assessment of the Russian interference in the 2016 election. EPIC recently launched the EPIC Cybersecurity and Democracy Project, which will focus on US cyber policies, threats to election systems and foreign attempts to influence American policymaking.