FTC Samsung SmartTVs Video Privacy Protection Act
FTC Reaches Settlement with VIZIO Over Smart TV Tracking
The Federal Trade Commission has reached a $2.2 million settlement with smart TV manufacturer VIZIO over the company's tracking of consumers' viewing habits without their knowledge or consent. The FTC's complaint alleged that VIZIO's collection and sale of viewing data was unfair and deceptive, and the settlement agreement requires the company to delete all viewing data. EPIC previously filed a complaint with the FTC over Samsung's smart TV data collection practices, including surveillance of consumers' private conversations. EPIC has also defended the privacy of consumers' TV viewing habits in a federal court case involving the Video Privacy Protection Act.