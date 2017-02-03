Congress is scheduled to consider the "Email Privacy Act" (H.R. 387) next week. The bill passed the House 419-0 last session. The Act amends the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986 to extend the warrant requirement to communications stored for more than 180 days. An earlier version of the the Act would have required notice of email searches to the user, with some exceptions. EPIC has recommended several other ECPA updates, including protections for location data, data minimization requirements, and end-to-end encryption for commercial e-mail services.