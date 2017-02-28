EPIC has filed the opening brief in a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration concerning drone surveillance. EPIC charged that the FAA's failure to establish privacy rules for commercial drones is a violation of law. The EPIC lawsuit is based on an Act of Congress requiring a "comprehensive plan" for drone deployment in the United States and a petition, backed by more than one hundred organizations and privacy experts, calling for privacy safeguards. EPIC stated that “As the FAA has refused to issue any privacy-related rules and refused to conduct a comprehensive rulemaking, contrary to the FAA Modernization Act and to EPIC's Rulemaking Petition, the Court must now order the agency to do so.” The case is EPIC v. FAA, No. 16-1297.