Pew Research Center Releases Report on Algorithms

The Pew Research Center has released a report, "Code-Dependent: Pros and Cons of the Algorithm Age." The Pew report discusses the impact that experts expect algorithms to have on individuals and society. Among the themes in the report are the biases and lack of human judgment in algorithmic decisionmaking and the need for "algorithmic literacy, transparency, and oversight." EPIC has promoted "Algorithmic Transparency" for many years and has proposed two amendments to Asimov's Laws of Robotics that would require autonomous devices to reveal the basis of their decisions and their actual identity.

