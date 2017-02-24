Privacy Commissioners Announce Global Data Protection Awards

The International Conference of Data Protection & Privacy Commissioners is seeking submissions by April 21, 2017 for the inaugural Global Privacy and Data Protection Awards. Entries are invited for research, dispute resolution, education and advocacy, and use of online tools. Winning entries will be announced at the 39th annual Privacy Commissioners conference in Hong Kong in September 2017. EPIC has organized more than a dozen Public Voice events in conjunction with the annual meetings of the Privacy Commissioners to encourage civil society participation in decisions concerning the future of the Internet. EPIC also gives out the Champion of Freedom Awards at the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference in Brussels and the EPIC Awards Dinner in Washington, DC.

