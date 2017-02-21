Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) has asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain reports of Customs and Border Patrol agents demanding access to Americans' locked phones at U.S. borders. Wyden said that "These digital dragnet border search practices weaken our national and economic security." EPIC awarded Sen. Wyden the EPIC Champion of Freedom Award in 2013. EPIC's 2017 awards dinner will be held on June 5, 2017 honoring Carrie Goldberg, Garry Kasparov, and Judge Patricia Wald. EPIC has also submitted FOIA requests to the DHS regarding the agency's policies for searches of social media.