States Recognize Data Privacy Day
Several states across the U.S., including Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Ohio, recognized international Data Privacy Day, held annually on January 28 to commemorate the first international treaty for privacy and data protection. State efforts to raise awareness about privacy and other consumer protection issues are published monthly in The State Center Consumer Protection Report. The Report also noted that Mississippi is pursuing legal action against Google over student data collected from public schools. The lawsuit accuses Google of collecting students' personal information and search history for its own business interests in violation of the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act.