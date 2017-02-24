Yahoo has responded to a letter from Senators John Thune (R-SD) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) inquiring into data breaches that exposed over a billion user records in 2013 and 2014. Yahoo said in its response that it has notified users affected by the breaches, required users who had not changed their passwords since 2014 to do so, and encouraged all users to review their passwords and security questions. Yahoo's letter also discussed the steps the company has taken to improve its security program. EPIC testified in support of strong data breach notification laws in 2009 and 2011, launched "Data Protection 2016" to make privacy a campaign issue and recently filed an amicus brief to protect the ability of consumer to sue companies that fail to protect their personal information.