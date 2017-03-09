The Justice Department's Office of Information Policy has released the 2016 Freedom of Information Act Litigation and Compliance Report. The report describes the DOJ's efforts in 2016 to ensure compliance with the open government law across the federal government, from issuing policy guidance to holding FOIA trainings. The agency also issued a list of FOIA cases where a court decision was rendered in 2016 and the amount of fees awarded by the court. EPIC tied for second (with the ACLU), behind the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, as the most successful FOIA litigator in the country, receiving court-ordered fee awards in three cases in 2016. In 2017, EPIC has already prevailed in a FOIA case against the FBI for public release of the agency's privacy assessments. Fees are anticipated in that case. For more information about EPIC's open government work, visit: https://epic.org/open_gov/.