EPIC Complaint Seeks Investigation of Auto "Starter Interrupt Devices"

EPIC has filed a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the use of automobile "starter interrupt devices." The EPIC complaint alleges that companies use these devices to "monitor borrowers' real-time location, limit borrowers' movements to prescribed boundaries via geo-fencing technology, and disable vehicles in remote or dangerous locations" in violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act. EPIC has asked the Bureau "to enjoin their unfair and abusive practices." In testimony, and detailed comments, and letters. EPIC has urged Congress to adopt privacy and safety standards for connected vehicles. EPIC has also submitted comments to the CFPB on debt collection practices and publication of consumer complaint narratives.

