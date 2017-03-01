Today EPIC made submissions before the Irish High Court in Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook, concerning privacy protections for transAtlantic data transfers. EPIC explained that "U.S. privacy law is characterized by particularly narrow conceptions of privacy and personal data, which in turn limit the scope of relevant constitutional, statutory, and regulatory privacy protections." EPIC also stated, "many of the privacy safeguards under U.S. law in fact operate to the exclusion of E.U. citizens" and that the "standing" doctrine is an overarching barrier to legal redress. EPIC is represented by FLAC (Free Legal Advice Centres), an independent human rights organization, based in Dublin, dedicated to the realization of equal justice for all. [Press Release]