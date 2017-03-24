A a letter from EPIC to the House Oversight Committee for a hearing on "Legislative Proposals for Fostering Transparency" highlighted the Freedom of Information Act. EPIC routinely pursues FOIA case on issues of public concern. Previously, EPIC uncovered evidence that airport body scanners are ineffective, that DHS monitors social media, and that the FBI's biometric database is filled with inaccuracies. EPIC is now seeking the Complete Assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election as well information on "risk assessment" tools in the criminal justice system. In celebration of Sunshine Week, EPIC recently published the 2017 FOIA Gallery which showcases EPIC's work in 2016 to further government transparency.