In celebration of Sunshine Week, a national recognition of public access to information, EPIC has unveiled the 2017 FOIA Gallery. Since 2001, EPIC has released annual highlights of EPIC's most significant open government cases. In 2016, EPIC obtained records detailing a Customs and Border Protection data mining program used to build "risk" profiles on travelers, unveiled two years' worth of statistical data showing the FBI's growing biometric identification program, and revealed the DEA's failure to conduct legally mandated privacy assessments in EPIC v. DEA. In the latest FOIA Gallery, EPIC also highlights two new FOIA lawsuits to uncover details of the Russian interference in the 2016 election case concerning electronic surveillance report, and the launch of EPIC's new course teaching the basics of the federal FOIA.