EPIC has renewed its Freedom of Information Act request for Donald Trump's tax returns after FBI Director Comey confirmed an FBI investigation into financial ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The Senate Intelligence Committee is also investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the role of Trump advisors. Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn resigned after evidence emerged that he received more than $30,000 to celebrate the Russian propaganda outlet RT. As EPIC stated, "At no time in American history has a stronger claim been presented to the IRS for the public release of tax records." EPIC explained that the IRS has the authority to release tax records to correct "misstatements of fact." EPIC cited contradictory statements made by the President, advisers, and family members, including Jared Kusher, who stated "Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." The President later tweeted that he "has ZERO investments in Russia" and that he has "NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA-NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING."