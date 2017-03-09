EPIC has filed an urgent FOIA request with the FCC for information on the recent meeting between FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and President Donald Trump. EPIC is seeking memos, briefing papers, emails, and talking points relating to the White House meeting that took place on March 6, 2017. EPIC said in the FOIA request that public disclosure of this is critical as President Trump has described the media, which is subject to FCC regulation, as the "enemy of the people." FCC Chair Pai also recently suspended parts of a broadband privacy order that protects Internet users from invasive tracking and profiling. EPIC has urged the FCC to establish comprehensive safeguards for consumer privacy. EPIC also has a long-standing petition before the FCC to end the mandatory retention of customer telephone records.