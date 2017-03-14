EPIC sent a detailed letter to the Senate Commerce Committee ahead of a hearing on drone deployment in the United States. Emphasizing the unique privacy risks of drones, EPIC explained that the FAA has failed to establish necessary safeguard. EPIC has sued the agency, arguing that is has failed to comply with Congressional directives, following a petition by EPIC hundreds of comments the agency receivedin support of privacy rules. EPIC also pointed out that the FAA has excluded privacy experts from the agency task force on drone policy.