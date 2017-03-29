EPIC has sent a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee for a hearing on "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns." EPIC described its Freedom of Information Act cases against the FBI and the ODNI to obtain records about activities aimed at undermining democratic institutions. EPIC is also pursuing the release of any FISA orders for Trump Tower, as well as Donald Trump's tax returns. EPIC wrote the "need to understand Russian efforts to influence democratic elections cannot be overstated." EPIC President Marc Rotenberg summarized EPIC's FOIA efforts in an op-ed in The Hill earlier this week.