EPIC Urges Court to Protect Individual Privacy in Releases of Government Docs

EPIC has filed a "friend-of-the-court" brief in an open government case with implications for informational privacy. A group of anonymous medical employees challenged the release of personal information sought under a state public records act. EPIC argued that withholding personal information is consistent with open government and constitutionally required. "Open government laws and privacy laws are complimentary: the aim is to maximize both the public's access to information about the government and to safeguard personal privacy to the greatest extent feasible," EPIC wrote. EPIC has argued for similar privacy protections in ATF v. Chicago, Chicago Tribune v. University of Illinois, Ostergren v. Cuccinelli, NASA v. Nelson, and FCC v. AT&T.

March 16, 2017| Share:

« Secret Ballot At Risk in Colorado As Governor Considers "Ballot Selfie" Bill | Main | Data Protection Experts Recommend New protections for Biometric Identification Online »

Share this page:

Support EPIC

EPIC relies on support from individual donors to pursue our work.

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.

#Privacy

EPIC Bookstore

1984

1984
George Orwell

Other EPIC Books »